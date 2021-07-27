India reports less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India reported less than 30,000 daily fresh cases at 29,689 on Tuesday for the first time after 132 days, according to the Health Ministry data. The daily death toll stood at 415 aggregating to 4,21,382 casualties occurred so far. In the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, 42,363 cases recovered and with this the total recoveries occurred so far were 3.06 crore. Further, the recovery rate now stands at 97.39 per cent.
Meanwhile, India's active caseload was less than 4,00,000 after 124 days; currently at 3,98,100. The active cases now constitute 1.27 per cent of total cases.
Also, the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.33 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 1.73 per cent.
Also read: Need effective mechanism to address global vaccine inequity: India in UNSC
In addition, India conducted 17,20,110 tests during the previous day with total tests of 45.91 crore tests done so far.
Besides this, the country administered 45.19 crore vaccine doses so far with 66,03,112 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Furthermore, the Government informed that more than 45.73 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs. Also, more than 2.28 crore doses are still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
