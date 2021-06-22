India reports less than 50,000 Covid cases on Tuesday after three months

India reported less than 50,000 Covid cases at 42,640 on Tuesday after three months, with daily casualties at 1,167 aggregating to 3,89,302 deaths so far. Cumulatively, India reported 2,99,77,861 cases of which the active caseload stood at 6,62,521 and recovery cases were at 2,89,26,038, according to Health Ministry data.

It is to be noted that 81,839 patients recovered in the last 24 hours till 8 am. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 40th consecutive day and the recovery rate further expanded to 96.49 per cent.

On Day 1 of new vaccine policy, India clocks highest-ever jabs at over 80 lakh

In addition , the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.21 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 2.56 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 15 straight days. Also, the country conducted 16,64,360 tests on Monday and with this the testing capacity has substantially ramped up to 39.40 crore tests.

India’s daily Covid cases at 53,256 on June 21

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, the new phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, as per which the Centre would procure and supply 75 per cent of the vaccines to States/UTs for free, became effective from Monday and the country registered record vaccinations on the first day. India administered 28,87,66,207 vaccine doses so far with 86,16,373 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per the data.

Besides this, the Government informed on Tuesday that more than 29.35 crore vaccine doses at 29,35,04,820 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and via direct State procurement category, of which the total consumption, including wastages, stood at 27,20,14,523 doses, as per data.

Also, more than 2.14 crore vaccine doses at 2,14,90,297 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it added.