India reports lowest Covid deaths at 979 since April 13

India reported 46,148 fresh Covid cases on Monday with 979 casualties in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, tthe lowest since April 13, when the country had reported 879 casualties, according to the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, India reported 3,02,79,331 cases, of which total active caseload stood at 5,72,994, and the death toll was 3,96,730.

It is to be noted that in Kerala, the Covid infections fell to 10,905 on Monday as against the previous day’s cases of 12,118. Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a slight spike again in its daily cases to 9,974 as against the Sunday’s infections of 9,812.

The total recoveries across the country so far stood at 2,93,09,607, and in the last 24 hours, 58,578 Covid patients recovered. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 46th consecutive day and the recovery rate further expanded to 96.80 per cent.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.81per cent and the daily positivity rate at 2.94 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 21 straight days. Also, India conducted 15,70,515 tests during the previous day and the testing capacity substantially ramped up to 40.63 crore tests.

Furthermore, the Government informed Monday that more than 31.69 crore vaccine doses at 31,69,40,160 have been provided by Government so far, through its free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, of which the total consumption, including wastages, is 30,54,17,617 doses, as per the government data, available till 8 AM.