India reports lowest daily fresh Covid-19 cases in last 54 days at 1.27 lakh

India’s daily Covid-19 cases have dipped to 1.27 lakh at 1,27,510 with 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Tuesday. These are the lowest number of daily new infections cases in the last 54 days, as per the Health Ministry data. On Monday, the new cases tally stood at 1,52,734 and the number of deaths came at 3,128.

It is to be noted that India's active caseload has further declined to 18,95,520, below 20 lakh-mark after 43 days.

This is also the fifth straight day when the country reported less than 2 lakh daily new cases.

Cumulatively, India reported 2,81,75,044 of which active cases were 18,95,520, those who recovered stood at 2,59,47,629 and the death toll was 3,31,895.

More recoveries

Meanwhile, India’s daily recoveries continue to surpass the daily fresh cases for the 19th successive day. India’s recovery rate is at 92.09 per cent on Tuesday till 8:00 AM, as per data.

In addition, a total number of tests done during the previous day stood at 19,25,374 and cumulatively 34.67 crore tests have been conducted so far. It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate is currently at 8.64 per cent while the daily positivity rate has dipped to 6.62 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 8 consecutive days

Vaccination

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 21.60 crore at 21,60,46,638 with 27,80,058 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8 AM.

In addition, the Government has so far provided, more than 23 crore vaccine doses at 23,18,36,510 to all the States/UTs. This includes free of cost and direct State procurement . Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,51,48,659 doses, as per data available at 8:00 am. More than 1.57 crore Covid Vaccine doses at 1,57,74,331 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.