India reports slight fall in daily Covid cases at 51,667 on Friday

On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
India reported 51,667 fresh Covid cases on Friday, slightly lower than the previous day's infections, with 1,329 casualties in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, according to the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India has reported more than 3 crore Covid cases so far at 3,01,34,445, second to the US which has registered more than 3.3 crore Covid cases.
Meanwhile, the country's active case-load has declined to 6,12,868 in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries across the country stood at 2,91,28,267 with the recovery of 64,527 patients in a single day. Also, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 43rd consecutive day and the recovery rate has increased to 96.66 per cent.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below the 5-per cent-mark, at 3 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 2.98 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 18 straight days. India conducted 17,35,781 tests in the previous day and the testing capacity has been substantially ramped-up to 39.95 crore tests so far.
Besides this, India administered nearly 30.79 crore vaccine doses with 60,73,912 Covid shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM.
The Government informed Friday that more than 30.54 crore vaccine doses at 30,54,32,450 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and through direct State procurement category, of which, the total consumption, including wastages, stood at 29,04,04,264 doses.
“More than 1.50 crore (1,50,28,186) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it further stated.
