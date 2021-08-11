National

India, Saudi Arabia set to carry out first-ever naval exercise

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 11, 2021

Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi reached Saudi Arabia on Monday for the ‘Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021’ exercise

India and Saudi Arabia are all set to conduct their first-ever naval exercise, in reflection of their growing defence and military cooperation, officials said on Tuesday.

Indian Navy's guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi reached Saudi Arabia on Monday for the ‘Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021’ exercise. The warship went to Saudi Arabia after carrying out a naval exercise with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, they said.

Harbour phase begins

The harbour phase of the ‘Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021’ exercise began on Monday while the sea-based drills are taking place from Wednesday. On its arrival at the Jubail port, the ship was given a warm welcome by officials of the Royal Saudi naval forces.

The exercise is taking place amid rising tension in the Gulf region after a drone attack on a merchant tanker off Oman killed a British national and a Romanian citizen over a week back. The UK and the US pointed fingers at Iran for the attack on MV Mercer Street, operated by an Israeli-owned firm. Tehran has already rejected the charges.

In December last year, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two important Gulf countries.

Published on August 11, 2021

Saudi Arabia
