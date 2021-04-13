India should target to be the largest bicycle market globally: Gadkari

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Indian bicycle industry, which is the second largest in the world, should eye capturing the global market, which is currently dominated by China, said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking at virtual launch event of Hero Group’s cycle factory at Dhanansu, Ludhiana on Tuesday. The factory, also called the e-cycle valley, is an export-oriented unit with orders booked till 2023.
From the global market, Indian bicycles account for one per cent by value and 15 per cent by volume, of the market, said Gadkari adding that there is a need to change this with quality bicycles. National Highways will have cycle-ways (cycle lanes) in areas where they enter the cities, Nitin Gadkari announced in a move that will promote cycling in the country – encouraging a healthier, pollution free, cost effective travel mode in the country.
Bicycles also figure on UN’s sustainable development goal agenda, said Gadkari adding that bicycles also help create employment through ancillaries.
Meanwhile, Hero Motors Company, which is eyeing five per cent share of global cycle market, said that it would need government support through productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme as it faces the competition from the ecosystem created by China, Vietnam and Taiwan when it approaches purchase managers of large companies in European markets. This point was made by Pankaj M Munjal, CMD, Hero Motors Company, speaking at the launch.
Europe, which had wide highways, has transitioned to allocating lower road space for cars and higher space for bicycles, which has contributed to cleaner environment, better health, apart from lower fossil fuel consumption, Munjal said.
“E-cycles are (now) called the second car (globally)….I have not seen such surge in demand. We are booked till 2023. This valley (the factory) knows what model, what colour, is to be given to which country in 2023,” said Munjal.
Munjal added that the company, which is developing higher priced cycles for serving Germany, will also look to introduce such cycles in India this year.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...