India should target to be the largest bicycle market globally: Gadkari

Indian bicycle industry, which is the second largest in the world, should eye capturing the global market, which is currently dominated by China, said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking at virtual launch event of Hero Group’s cycle factory at Dhanansu, Ludhiana on Tuesday. The factory, also called the e-cycle valley, is an export-oriented unit with orders booked till 2023.

From the global market, Indian bicycles account for one per cent by value and 15 per cent by volume, of the market, said Gadkari adding that there is a need to change this with quality bicycles. National Highways will have cycle-ways (cycle lanes) in areas where they enter the cities, Nitin Gadkari announced in a move that will promote cycling in the country – encouraging a healthier, pollution free, cost effective travel mode in the country.

Bicycles also figure on UN’s sustainable development goal agenda, said Gadkari adding that bicycles also help create employment through ancillaries.

PLI for cycles

Meanwhile, Hero Motors Company, which is eyeing five per cent share of global cycle market, said that it would need government support through productivity-linked incentive (PLI) scheme as it faces the competition from the ecosystem created by China, Vietnam and Taiwan when it approaches purchase managers of large companies in European markets. This point was made by Pankaj M Munjal, CMD, Hero Motors Company, speaking at the launch.

Europe, which had wide highways, has transitioned to allocating lower road space for cars and higher space for bicycles, which has contributed to cleaner environment, better health, apart from lower fossil fuel consumption, Munjal said.

“E-cycles are (now) called the second car (globally)….I have not seen such surge in demand. We are booked till 2023. This valley (the factory) knows what model, what colour, is to be given to which country in 2023,” said Munjal.

Munjal added that the company, which is developing higher priced cycles for serving Germany, will also look to introduce such cycles in India this year.