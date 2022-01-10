India starts administering ‘precaution dose’ to healthcare workers, seniors

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
India started administering booster shots (precaution dose) to the frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.
Announcing the start of drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government was committed in providing additional protection cover to the priority group. He said in a twitter post, "The nationwide drive for precaution dose as per doctors' advise for the frontline and healthcare workers, as well as those above 60+ years is being launched from today."
Apart from the National Capital, States including Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, among others, kick-started the roll-out of 'Precaution dose' vaccination for the target group.
India added 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 fatalities in the last 24 hours ended on Monday morning 8 am. Also, 46,569 people recovered in the past 24 hours.
The daily cases on Monday were 12 per cent higher than the new cases reported on Sunday.
The Union Health Ministry data showed country's active case load at 7,23,619 as on Monday.
India's active cases is 2.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases, while recovery rate stands at 96.62 per cent.
Total fatalities as on Monday were recorded at 4,83,936 which is 1.35 per cent of the total cases.
As per Health Ministry communique, daily positivity rate has increased to 13.29 per cent, while weekly positivity rate has reached to 7.92 per cent.
The nationwide Omicron status shows Maharashtra registering 207 new cases taking the State's tally to 1,216, followed by Rajasthan, which added 156 new Omicron cases in past 24 hours taking the State's total to 529. Delhi didn't add any new case in 24 hours with its tally at 513.
India's Omicron tally crossed 4,000 and reached to 4,033, with 1,552 recoveries till Monday.
The country has conducted 13.52 lakh tests during the previous day, aggregating to 69.16 crore tests conducted so far.
Notably, on Sunday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. He also assessed the ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new Covid-19 variant Omicron and its public health implications for the country.
The Prime Minister has asked to convene a meeting with Chief Ministers of the States to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.
