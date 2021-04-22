India surpasses 3 lakh-mark in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
While the Government is doing everything possible to tackle the raging Covid wave, the daily infections made a new record on Thursday by crossing the 3-lakh mark to reach 3,14,835 with 2,104 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed.
The cumulative Covid cases stood at 15,930,965 till 8:00 am on Thursday of which 22,91,428 were active. As many as 1,34,54,880 recovered while the cumulative death toll was 1,84,657 till date. India reported 2,95,041 Covid-19 cases on the previous day, with 2,023 deaths.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to those above 45 years of age in the country stood at 13,23,30,644 on Thursday with 22,11,334 jabs given in the last 24 hours. Lately, the Government also liberalised its vaccine strategy in view of soaring Covid cases by deciding to include those above 18 from May 1.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Government also shared data related to those who caught Covid-19 after the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine. As per the data, only 0.04 per cent of people tested positive after the second dose of Covaxin vaccine and 0.03 per cent of the people tested positive after the second shot of Covishield.
While addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that compared with last year, the active Covid-19 cases are double during the second wave. He said, it’s a matter of concern that there are more than 146 districts with positivity rate of more 15 per cent. He added that the positivity rate is in the range of 5-15 per cent in 274 districts, while 5 per cent in 308 districts. He ensured that the number of beds would be increased in the upcoming times to deal with the situation.
