India targets launching Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) envisages to launch a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 by August 15. On July 2, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, in a letter to 13 institutes involved in vaccine trials, wrote that the apex health research body wants to fast-track vaccine trials of an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate for which it has partnered with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

The announcement comes as India reaches 6,25,544 Covid-19 cases, of which 3,79,892 have recovered and 18,213 died.

Even as ICMR targets to launch it for public use by August 15, the letter states, “BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target. However, the final outcome will depend on the co-operation of all clinical trial sites involved in the project.”

Bhargava instructed all institutes, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and Patna, to complete the process of enrolling subjects for the clinical trials by July 7, as well as to fast-track approvals related to the trials.

On June 29, COVAXIN, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by BBIL received nod from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials. The company has stated that it has submitted results to the drug regulator from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response.