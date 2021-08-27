India to cooperate with G20 to promote gender equality, women empowerment, says Irani

India is committed to address gender and women-centric issues through mutual cooperation with the G20 group of countries, Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani has said.

The Minister conveyed India’s solidarity with the G20 for promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment amongst partner countries, while addressing the first G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment held at Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy in a hybrid format on Thursday.

Irani joined the ‘Gender Equality Ministers of the G20’ in committing to promote gender equality and empowerment of women through cooperation and coordination at all relevant fora, per a press release issued by the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

“The Minister highlighted the various initiatives undertaken in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government towards fostering gender equality, ensuring better healthcare and strengthening women’s safety and security,” the release stated.

The conference acknowledged the common objectives and shared responsibilities to advance the goals of equality and development of women and girls in all spheres including STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), financial and digital literacy, environment and sustainability.

The G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.