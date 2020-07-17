India to restore international flights via ‘travel bubbles’

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday announced that air travel would soon be operationalised with four countries — the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, and Germany — through the mechanism of so-called “travel bubbles”.
The minister tweeted from his official account: “In an initiative to further expand our international civil aviation operations, air bubble arrangements with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries.”
Under the agreements between countries, Air France will operate 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 and August 1.
Similarly, the US and India have worked out an interim agreement to operate 18 flights between their two countries between July 17 and July 31.
Singh added in another tweet: “Under this arrangement airline from the concerned countries will be able to operate flights from & to India along with Indian carriers. I have no doubt these will be beneficial for our citizens who are stressed & distressed abroad or those who want to fly out.”
India is also trying to arrive at an agreement with the United Kingdom and the UAE. Talks focussed on operationalising “air bubbles” are in an advanced stage with the UK; a similar arrangement is in place with the UAE till August 26.
Briefing the media, Singh further said that India has to depend on bilateral air bubbles for transporting international passengers so long as the pandemic prevails, News18 reported.
Travel bubbles are a regulated way to let travellers fly between two countries. This arrangement will likely depend on two key factors: the state of Covid control in both the countries, and the extent of their commercial and cultural relations. Travellers will be allowed under special concession, including that they will not be required to serve time in quarantines at the destination or on return, according to a Conde Nast Traveler report.
