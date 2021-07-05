India to share CoWIN platform as public good to other countries: PM Modi

In its fight against Covid 19 pandemic, India has made its Covid tracking and tracing App CoWIN open source as software is one area where there are no resource constraints, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday while addressing a CoWIN Global Conclave in which health and technology experts from various countries had participated.

“With nearly 200 million users, this ‘Aarogya Setu’ app is a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, you can be sure that it has been tested in the real world for speed and scale,” Modi said.

PM Modi further added that the biggest lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic is that for humanity and the human cause, all the countries need to work and move ahead together. Right from the beginning of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all its experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this battle, he said.

When the world will get back to normalcy after the pandemic, people will need to prove that they have been vaccinated and CoWIN is helping in that direction by keeping the proof safe and secure. Also, the government is also tracking each and every dose of vaccine through CoWIN, so that wastage can be minimised.

“People also must have a record of when and where and by whom they have been vaccinated. Given how precious each dose of the vaccines is, governments are also concerned about making sure that each dose is tracked, and wastage is minimized. All of this is not possible without an end-to-end digital approach,” Modi said.

Modi said, CoWIN will be available to any and all countries soon and the conclave is the first step to introduce this platform to all the countries. “This is the platform through which India has administered 350 million doses of Covid vaccines. A few days ago, we vaccinated about 9 million people in one day,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Authority, RS Sharma, who was also present at the conclave said India is now focussing on creating a National Digital Health programme which, in a couple of years, will ensure that the entire country is connected through a grid that connects and validates the identities of patients, healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and the pharmacies.

“All these stakeholders will get connected through an open and interoperable grid that will leverage the extensive internet connectivity and the robust digital identity – Aadhaar, helping plug the current gaps in healthcare delivery,” Vardhan said.