India vaccinated over 38 lakh people on July 15

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India vaccinated over 38 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, July 15, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of July 16, 7 am, 38,78,078 people were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 25,01,990 people received their first jab while 13,76,088 received their second.
India has administered 39,53,43,767 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 31,61,16,189 first doses and 7,92,27,578 second doses.
Vaccine supplies still a concern, as the pace of vaccination hovers at half-way mark
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 3,32,12,075 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,97,23,378 doses and Rajasthan at 2,23,73,512 doses.
Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 85,44,945 second doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 70,26,027 doses and Gujarat with 66,06,578 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered with 3,95,20,085 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,82,68,323 total doses administered and Gujarat at 2,87,62,502.
Dispiriting setback: Covid deaths, cases rise again globally
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,30,422, down by 1,619. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 40,026 to 3,01,83,876. 542 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,12,531, as per the official data.
