India vaccinates over 13 lakh people on Sunday

Over 13 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Sunday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 7, 7 am 13,90,916 people were given the anti-Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,11,161 received the first dose while 79,755 received the second.

Also read: US lawmakers, governors push for more Covid vaccines to India

India has administered 23,27,86,482 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 18,65,14,773 are first doses, while 4,62,71,709 are second doses.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses among the States with 1,93,31,541 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,66,25,016 and Rajasthan at 1,44,91,952.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 47,84,458 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 42,99,370 and West Bengal at 39,42,887.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered at 2,41,15,999 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,02,54,000 and Gujarat at 1,84,09,862.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 29 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 14,01,609, down by 76,190. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,74,399 to 2,71,59,180. 2,427 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,49,186, as per the official data.