India vaccinates over 32 lakh people on June 10

Over 32 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 11, 7 am, 32,74,672 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 29,54,547 received their first dose, while 3,20,125 received their second.

India has administered 24,60,85,649 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 19,85,11,574 are first doses, while second doses total 4,75,74,075.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 2,01,99,896. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,82,70,797 and Rajasthan at 1,55,13,737.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 50,66,556 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 44,55,800 and West Bengal at 39,95,296.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered at 2,52,66,452, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,19,99,548 and Gujarat at 1,94,59,282.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 11,21,671, down by 46,281. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,34,580 to 2,77,90,073. 3,403 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,63,079, as per the official data.