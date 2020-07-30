India will soon ease export restrictions on ventilators: Goyal

India plans to ease restrictions on exports of ventilators very soon, and the last bit of paper work is now being done, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

“Business in India is bouncing back very quickly and all temporary restrictions on medicines, pharmaceutical products and medical equipment are now being eased. Very soon, we plan to ease restrictions on ventilators as well, and the last bit of paper work is going on,” Goyal said speaking at the ‘National Digital Conference on Easing Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ organised by the Confedaration of Indian Industry (CII).

The export of ventilators was banned in March soon after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The Centre had imposed export restrictions on a variety of other medical equipment too, such as masks and PPE (personal protection equipment), and medicines such as hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, fearing a domestic shortage due to the fast spread of the virus.

With the industry now assuring the government that there is enough production to not only meet domestic need but also export, a gradual relaxation of restrictions is taking place.

Earlier this week, the Centre removed export prohibition on surgical masks and medical goggles and made the export of face shields free. Exports of PPE coveralls are also now allowed subject to quotas.

“We have demonstrated to the world that any restrictions were temporary for a defined period. And we have removed them and eased them,” Goyal said.