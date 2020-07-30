India will soon ease export restrictions on ventilators: Goyal

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
India plans to ease restrictions on exports of ventilators very soon, and the last bit of paper work is now being done, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.
“Business in India is bouncing back very quickly and all temporary restrictions on medicines, pharmaceutical products and medical equipment are now being eased. Very soon, we plan to ease restrictions on ventilators as well, and the last bit of paper work is going on,” Goyal said speaking at the ‘National Digital Conference on Easing Doing Business for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ organised by the Confedaration of Indian Industry (CII).
The export of ventilators was banned in March soon after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The Centre had imposed export restrictions on a variety of other medical equipment too, such as masks and PPE (personal protection equipment), and medicines such as hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, fearing a domestic shortage due to the fast spread of the virus.
With the industry now assuring the government that there is enough production to not only meet domestic need but also export, a gradual relaxation of restrictions is taking place.
Earlier this week, the Centre removed export prohibition on surgical masks and medical goggles and made the export of face shields free. Exports of PPE coveralls are also now allowed subject to quotas.
“We have demonstrated to the world that any restrictions were temporary for a defined period. And we have removed them and eased them,” Goyal said.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...