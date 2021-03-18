India witnesses highest daily spike this year of 35,871 Covid-19 cases

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In what could be seen as the highest jump in day-on-day increase in Covid-19 cases this year, over 35,750 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to over 2.5 lakh, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
During the same period, a total of 20.78 lakh vaccinations were carried out across the country, taking the total inoculations till date to more than 3.71 crore.
On Wednesday, as many as 172 persons died of Covid-19, taking the total death toll so far to 1,59,216.
Maharashtra registered 23,179 new cases on Wednesday, which is very close to the peak of 24,885 recorded on one day in September last year. Kerala, the second-highest on the list, saw emergence of 2,098 fresh cases.
