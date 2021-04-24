India witnesses record 3,46,786 Covid-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in a day

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India’s tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 25,52,940 and comprise 15.37 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.49 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,38,67,997, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.
India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 last year, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore Covid-19 on April 19 this year.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till April 23 with 17,53,569 of them being examined on Friday.
