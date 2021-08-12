India works tirelessly for empowering farmers, women and rural youth, says Tomar

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Indian government is pursuing a vision of empowering farmers, agricultural women and rural youth by developing new technologies and practices and taking large-scale laboratory-to-ground initiatives, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday while participating in the sixth meeting of Agriculture Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries.
In a virtual address at the meeting held in Dushanbe , the capital city of Tajikistan, Tomar said that the agriculture sector in India has performed very well during the Covid period -- both in food production as well as exports, and thus contributed to global food security
Reaffirming India’s commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of ending poverty and hunger and achieving food security and nutrition, the Minister said bio-fortified varieties are diet rich in micronutrients that can be used to combat malnutrition and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is engaged in this research.
Tomar said that Indian agriculture has climbed several steps of success. Apart from green revolution, white revolution, and blue revolution, the public distribution system and price support system for farmers are unique in the world. “It is only because of the vision of the policy-makers, the skill of our agricultural scientists and the tireless hard work of the farmers that India has become not just self-reliant in food grains, but also surplus. Currently, India is the world’s leading producer of a number of food items such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and fish,” he said.
