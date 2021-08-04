Indian-American doctors raise $5 million for Covid relief in India

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Indian-American doctors have raised $5 million for Covid-19 relief in India, according to a prominent association of physicians of Indian origin.
The fund raised by the influential Indian American doctors was used to provide 2,300 oxygen concentrators, 100 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula machines to 45 hospitals in India, the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI), which represents thousands of Indian-origin doctors in the US, said on Tuesday.
Covid-19: India inoculated over 61 lakh people on August 2
AAPI is the largest ethnic medical organisation in the US representing the interest of more than 1,00,000 physicians in the country.
“The generosity of the members of AAPI and Indian community has been unprecedented,” AAPI President Dr Anupama Gotimukula said.
Amid reports that the third wave is likely to hit India by the end of August, AAPI said it was working with several agencies and the Indian government to help with care and supplies to the remotest places in India.
‘India and US will work together to end Covid’
“AAPI will continue to use the remaining funds in preparation for the impending Covid third wave,” said Dr Anjana Samadder, AAPI vice-president.
