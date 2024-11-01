The Indian Army on Friday began coordinated patrolling at Demochok and is likely to commence patrolling soon at Depsang plains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. This comes days after the mutually agreed disengagement at the both the friction points was completed to push back both the troops and infrastructure to the pre-April 2020 positions, ending the four-year long Galwan standoff.

The Indian and Chinese Army exchanged sweets on the occasion of Deepawali at border meeting points in Ladakh at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa and Chushul-Moldo.

On Wednesday, local commanders from Indian Army and Chinese PLA met to work out modalities of the coordinated patrolling at both the friction points of Depsang plains and Demchok to avoid another face-off between the two sides.

To resume shortly

Patrolling has begun at Demchok, an Indian Army source said, without getting into the specifics. Army sources stated that patrolling at Depsang is expected to resume shortly.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday confirmed that the “process of disengagement” of the troops and dismantling of makeshift arrangement like tents and tin sheds on both the sides of the LAC to the pre-April 2020 position in Eastern Ladakh was “almost complete.”

The verification of disengagement of troops of both the armies and makeshift infrastructure to pre-April 2020 position near LAC in Eastern Ladakh is going on, Army sources had said on April 30.

The LAC separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

However, other border issues, from Arunachal Pradesh, which also witnessed a post-Galwan stand-off in Yangtse in December 2022, to Ladakh is still part of the ongoing negotiations between the sides.

For instance, the buffer zones or no-patrolling zones created after the mutually-agreed disengagements at previous five patrolling points (PPs), such as in Hot Springs, Gogra Post, Galwan Valley and Pangon Tso, is still to be sorted out.

