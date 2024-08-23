The Indian Army has transferred the technology to private industry for the mass production of two revolutionary in-house innovations, developing an advanced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) to offer a range of combat and operational roles, and remote potable detonation technology.

Sources in the Army said the cutting-edge technologies, named ‘Xploder’ and ‘Agniastra’, developed by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), were handed over to private companies on Friday during a ceremony presided over by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General NS Rajasubramani.

It marks a crucial step towards large-scale production and integration into field operations.

The Xploder UGV is a versatile system designed for a range of combat and operational roles. “With its all-terrain capabilities, the Xploder can conduct unmanned reconnaissance, deliver explosive payloads, and remotely dispose of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs),” Army sources said.

It also features a self-destruct mode for effective hideout clearance and can be deployed in disaster relief operations, demonstrating its wide range of applications.

Similarly, the Agniastra, a Multi-Target Portable Detonation System, represents a leap forward in remote detonation technology, the Army sources said.

Capable of targeting multiple locations from extended ranges, it can be deployed manually or delivered using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and UGVs.

The system is expected to transform both conventional and counter-terrorism operations, enabling precise room intervention, bunker demolitions, and large-scale infrastructure destruction.

The Transfer of Technology (ToT) process is facilitated by the Foundation of Innovation & Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi. This marks a significant stride in the “Year of Tech Absorption,” showcasing the Army’s commitment to modernising its capabilities, said Army sources.

Previously, another innovation, ‘Vidyut Rakshak’- an IoT enabled generator monitoring protection and control system was developed by Major Rajprasad which was inducted into the Indian Army in June 2024. It was the first innovation to be steered to induction through the ToT model establishing precedence.