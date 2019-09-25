Indian Chamber urges govt to support home-stays

Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the State Government to extendhelp to home-stays, which are being crushed between tax authorities and compliances.

Addressing the 122nd annual general meeting, the chamber president Madhusudan Gupta said that home-stays plays a pivotal role in tourism, which is a sunshine industry in Kerala. Home-stays was instrumental in bringing self employment. However, being a small entity, home-stays have its own challenges and the government needs to classify it separately, he said.

He also urged the Shipping Ministry to take steps to carry out transhipment of cargo from the prestigious ICTT at Vallarpadam. But for various reasons, transhipment of cargo is not really happening to the extent it had planned. Currently, the country is losing a lot of revenue doing transshipment at Colombo, he said.

Cochin Port Trust is most strategically located on the West Coast and has the potential to be the brightest star in the maritime map of India. The International transshipment terminal was set up keeping this in mind, he added.