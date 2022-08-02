Indian Navy ships on sail to celebrate 75th Independence Day in six continents

In a first of its kind effort, the Indian Navy warships are on sail to six different continents to celebrate 75th Independence Day as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and in the process demonstrate sailors operational potential and diplomatic outreach.

The warships, that are doing exercises and other engagements with different navies on their ways, will hoist Tri-colour and perform other ceremonial activities after berthing at San Diego in United States, in Brazil, Muscat, London and Perth, said Indian Navy sources.

A coordinated effort of this magnitude is happening for the first time to celebrate the freedom milestone along with friendly nations and maritime allies, said a Navy official.

Among the platforms set on sail are INS Tarkash which would be at Brazil on August 15, while INS Tharangini will dock at London and INS Sumedha at Perth, revealed Navy officials.

The guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue with her long-range voyage to visit Rio Di Janeiro for hoisting the national flag.

Prior to that, on July 26 the ship participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette, said Navy officials.

Similarly, INS Tharangini – the first sail training ship -- embarked on a 14-nation voyage, flagged as ‘Lokayan 2022’, from Kochi in April. She will reach London on August 13. The ship will wind up seven-month-long journey by calling on 17 ports spread across 17,485 nautical miles, added the Navy.

Diplomacy is one of the primary role of Indian Navy and the effort demonstrates its Blue water capabilities, said officials,