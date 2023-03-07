Two days after the precision strike of a Brahmos missile with an indigenous seeker and booster, the Navy successfully fired medium-range surface-to-surface missile (MRSAM) from INS Visakhapatnam, validating the capability of the anti-tank missiles.

Navy confirmed the firing of MRSAM, which has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and produced at Bharat Dynamics Ltd. The DRDO has already handed over two other versions to Indian Army and Indian Air Force to augment the country’s air defence power.

Navy carried out a successful strike of the ship-launched supersonic BrahMos missile in Arabian sea on Sunday, with seeker and booster designed by the DRDO. The missile clocks a speed of 2.8 mach which is about three times the speed of sound.

It was reportedly test-fired from a Kolkata-class frigate in the Arabian Sea.

