Indian Oil launches super-premium petrol XP100 Octane in Hyderabad

Indian Oil Corporation has launched 100 Octane super-premium petrol branded as XP 100 in Hyderabad and several cities.

Launched by Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, in Bhubaneshwar, the event was watched by all state heads.

As part of this initiative, RSS Rao, ED & State Head of Telangana and AP State office introduced XP100, available in 7 cities across India. It costs ₹159 per litre in Delhi.

More Indian Oil launches new premium grade petrol

Currently, the regular petrol marketed in India has a rating of 91 Octane. Indian Oil's 100 Octane petrol is designed to give faster acceleration, significantly boosts engine performance, provides better driveability, enhanced fuel economy and engine life.

In the second phase, XP 100 will be offered in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. These cities have been selected based on their aspirational demographics and availability of high-end vehicles in the region.

RSS Rao said the 100 Octane petrol, which was launched in 7 cities across the country on a single day, is for high-end bikes and cars. This super-premium petrol is available at Madhapur Indian Oil petrol pump at Madhapur Metro Station and the Hi-Tech City Outlet.