Indian-origin bizman Adeeb Ahamed joins global tourism advisory board

The World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) has appointed Indian-origin businessman Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi-based Twenty14 Holdings, to its global advisory board.

For over ten years, WTFL has brought together industry experts, CEOs, investors and start-ups, as a global platform for the exchange of ideas and solutions to benefit tourism.

Ahamed owns iconic properties around the world, including the Great Scotland Yard in London, Waldorf Astoria — the Caledonian in Edinburgh, Pullman Downtown Dubai and Port Muziris in Kochi, among others.

The advisory board is an international body of experts that decides on the themes for the forums, including current global topics and addressing cultural differences.

WTFL is hosting an ‘Innovation Festival’ in Andermatt, Switzerland, on November 15 and 16, where Ahamed will discuss the tourism industry’s current challenges and the ways to tackle them with forward-thinking solutions.