Indian professionals spending more time on learning: LinkedIn

Wth remote working gaining more popularity, Indian professionals are spending more time on learning by taking up new courses on digital skills , according to LinkedIn Learning Data.
“LinkedIn data show that members on the platform have continued with their learning journey post the pandemic, and online learning and upskilling continues to show an uptick in demand,” the platform said in an official release.
The number of hours spent on learning has increased by 245 per cent from July 2019 to June 2020, LinkedIn said.
According to the data shared by the professional networking platform, LinkedIn members have spent over 4.2 lakh hours learning in July 2020 alone, compared to 97,000 hours spent in July 2019 in India.
“Globally, courses that are helping professionals achieve work-life balance and work better remotely top the list, which points to LinkedIn members believing that soft skills are the need of the hour,” it said.
“Virtual learning continues to gain traction as professionals adjust to the new normal of remote working. In fact, LinkedIn Learning data show that the hours spent learning in July 2020 is more than times the amount in July 2019. Professionals are striving to achieve skills diversity – and transferable skills and soft skills such as time management, communication, and strategic thinking have become necessities in today’s remote workplace. LinkedIn’s Most Popular Courses list reflects these shifts as professionals adapt to changes and become future-ready,” said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.
The platform has also listed the 10 most popular course sought by Indian professionals. According to LinkedIn learning data, these courses are: Learning Python, Time Management Working from Home, Strategic Thinking, Writing a Resume, Excel Essential Training (Office 365), Cert Prep: Project Management Professional (PMP), Remote Work Foundations, Tips for Working Remotely, Python Essential Training and Communicating with Confidence.
LinkedIn has made all the courses on its Most Popular Courses list free for all to use until September 30.
