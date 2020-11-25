‘Indian professionals willing to take salary cuts to work from home permanently’

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
A majority of Indian professionals are keen on working from home on a permanent basis, according to a recent Mavericks India report titled ‘Covid-19 and Beyond: An Evolving Perspective’.
The report, based on responses from 720 individuals across the country, states that 54 per cent of Indian professionals love working from home.
Out of this, 34 per cent of professionals are willing to take a 10 per cent salary cut to work from home indefinitely.
“This is in direct correlation to the amount of time people spent commuting to and from work in the pre-Covid scenario,” the report said.
81 per cent of the respondents who used to spend over 90 minutes in one-way commute to the office would love to work from home permanently, as per the report.
Furthermore, a majority of respondents (56 per cent) also felt that their productivity levels have increased significantly since they began working from home
“In fact, the cohort witnessing the most notable productivity increase appears to be the senior executives and CXOs,” the report said.
Start-ups embrace 100% WFH, hybrid models in the new normal
Of this, 31 per cent claimed a productivity increase of 25 per cent or higher since pre-Covid times. 39 per cent of the CXO cohort stated that they would willingly take a 10 per cent salary cut to work from home permanently when compared to 18 per cent junior executives.
From a gender perspective, 56 per cent of the women like the current setup, especially Gen X women respondents, as per the report. 80 per cent of Gen X women “enjoy the flexibility of balancing work and home, while dedicating enough time for their hobbies instead of the tedious commute to and from work”.
Despite the willingness to continue working from home, overall, the fear of the pandemic has relatively subsided among professionals. Extreme fear was noted in 39 per cent of respondents in October when compared to 66 per cent in April. This decrease is more pronounced among millennials, as per the report.
There has also been a steady increase in people prioritising better hygiene and sanitation at all times, indoors and outdoors, as per the report.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...