IndianOil launches sixth EV charging point in Kerala

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
As part of a three-day visit to Kochi, Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, MoPNG, inaugurated an Electric Vehicle Charging point at the IndianOil COCO retail outlet here. V. C. Asokan, Chief General Manager & State Head, IndianOil Kerala & State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry for Kerala and Lakshadweep, was present.
Kapoor also flagged off two campaign vehicles with Saksham Branding, equipped with LED display and sound system, one for North Kerala and the other for South as as part of a one-month-long fuel conservation campaign, Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) 2021. The tag line of this year's campaign is “Harith Evam Swachh Urja” (Green and Clean Energy).
Kerala’s first EV charging station was commissioned by the Chief Minister in an IOC retail outlet in June last year. The one commissioned now at its Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) outlet at Vyttila is the sixth EV charging point by IndianOil in the State and has been done in collaboration with Tata Power.
IndianOil is planning to commission 15 EV charging points across the State by March 2021, a release said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...