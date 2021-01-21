IndianOil launches sixth EV charging point in Kerala

As part of a three-day visit to Kochi, Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, MoPNG, inaugurated an Electric Vehicle Charging point at the IndianOil COCO retail outlet here. V. C. Asokan, Chief General Manager & State Head, IndianOil Kerala & State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry for Kerala and Lakshadweep, was present.

Kapoor also flagged off two campaign vehicles with Saksham Branding, equipped with LED display and sound system, one for North Kerala and the other for South as as part of a one-month-long fuel conservation campaign, Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) 2021. The tag line of this year's campaign is “Harith Evam Swachh Urja” (Green and Clean Energy).

Kerala’s first EV charging station was commissioned by the Chief Minister in an IOC retail outlet in June last year. The one commissioned now at its Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) outlet at Vyttila is the sixth EV charging point by IndianOil in the State and has been done in collaboration with Tata Power.

IndianOil is planning to commission 15 EV charging points across the State by March 2021, a release said.