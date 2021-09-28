‘Indians predisposed to heart failure due to genetic reasons’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Dhiren Sevak, a 42-year-old tax consultant based out of Mumbai, had the shock of his life when he found out that the discomfort in his chest was actually a heart attack. Sharing his ordeal, he said that he never thought he would end up in such a situation since he is not overweight.
According to experts, Indian men in the age group of 40-45 are more susceptible to heart failure. The World Health Organization says India reported 63 per cent of the total deaths due to non-communicable diseases, of which, 27 per cent were attributed to cardiovascular diseases, which also account for 45 per cent of deaths in the 40-69 age group.
According to Dr Ashish Agarwal, Cardiologist at Aakash Healthcare, Indians are already predisposed to heart failure due to genetic reasons. Now, with smoking habit being more rampant in younger people, including women, cardiovascular diseases are becoming more common. Besides this, sedentary lifestyle and stress also lead to weight gain, which, in turn, increase the risk of heart disease. Diabetes is also a major cause of heart diseases.
“Our genes have a major defect, because of which young people in our country are facing heart attacks. The other reasons are diabetes and increasing stress levels. Thirty per cent of people die within one hour of the heart attack,” said Dr Ravi Gupta, Consultant Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central.
According to experts, although the genetic predisposition cannot be prevented, other contributory factors that lead to heart failure could be controlled. “Brisk walk and a good diet may help in preventing heart failure. Stress management is very important, and people need to be aware about their health. They should avoid smoking,” said Agarwal.
“Knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation is extremely important till one receives medical assistance. Young people above 30 who have hypertension, diabetes, obesity or family history of the above or even if they do not have any problem, routine basic tests such as ECG, 2-D Echo, A stress test are extremely important,” Gupta added.
Meanwhile, Sevak, who is now on the road to recovery, said: “Young people need to learn to strike a balance in their personal and professional life. Taking time out for one’s health is extremely important. Anything extreme is not good. Physical activity, meditation and yoga must become an integral part of one’s life.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...