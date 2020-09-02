National

India’s active Covid-19 tally crosses 8 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

Death toll hits 66,333

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 8 lakh with an over 78,350 fresh cases and around 62,000 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

As many as 1,045 people died during the same period, taking the total death toll due to Covid-19 to 66,333.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 37,69,523, of which 29,01,908 have already recovered.

Tamil Nadu, which reported more recoveries than fresh cases for the second consecutive day, has moved down the list of active Covid-19 cases with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh reporting more active cases.

The number of Covid-19 tests carried out since Tuesday morning was over 10 lakh, taking the total tests so far to 4.43 crore.

