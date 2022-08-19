India’s adolescents’ 1st dose vaccination inches towards 4-crore mark

In another milestone for India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, the country is nearing the 4 crore mark of first doses in the 12-14 years age group.

The vaccination for the adolescent population had commenced from March 16, 2022. The two-dose of Corbevax vaccine, manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad, was recommended for administration to this 4.7 crore strong age group.

12-14 Age group

As per the Union Health Ministry data, as of the morning of August 19, a total of 3,99,04,328 doses were administered as first dose for the 12-14 age group and 2,94,36,395 doses were administered as second dose.

The Health Ministry data shows the following:

States Number of doses Uttar Pradesh 85.85 lakh Bihar 39.94 lakh Maharashtra 27.60 lakh West Bengal 25.64 lakh Madhya Pradesh 23.40 lakh Karnataka 22.99 lakh Rajasthan 22.13 lakh

In August, 1.2 lakh doses are being administered to the adolescents population, the health ministry data showed. On Thursday, 1.3 lakh doses were administered in the age group.

From the five approved vaccines, currently being administered under the government's mass vaccination drive, total 6.93 crore doses of Corbevax have been administered. Of the total number of vaccines administered in the country, Covishield accounts for 166.9 crore doses administered so far, followed by Covaxin at 34.75 crore doses, while Russian vaccine, Sputnik V has been used for 12.32 lakh doses.

Total vaccination at 208.24 cr

The Health Ministry data as on Friday showed India’s total Covid-19 vaccination coverage reached 208.25 crore achieved through 2,76,48,331 sessions. Total 27,573 sites were conducting vaccination, including 26,758 government sites and 815 private sites.

On the precaution dose for age group 18-59 years, that started from April 10, 2022 onwards, the country has reached 7.47 crore does, whereas for those above 60 years of age, total 5.71 crore doses have been administered as precaution dose till Friday. In the 15-18 age group, total first dose vaccinations stood at 6.15 crore, and second dose at 5.19 crore.

Precaution doses most taken

Looking at the trend of age-groups taking vaccine doses, the daily data from the Health Ministry showed that most vaccination is happening in the precaution dose segment with 18-59 age group taking the most 22.91 lakh doses in past 24 hours, followed by senior citizens (60 years and above) taking 3.74 lakh doses. This is followed by the second dose segment in the 18+ category with 2.16 lakh doses being administered in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 31,52,882 doses were administered across the country. India's active Covid-19 caseload stood at 1,01,830 with 15,754 new cases being registered in the 24 hours ended on Friday morning. Daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.47% with 4,54,491 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Total 5,27,253 deaths were recorded so far.