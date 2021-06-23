India’s antitrust watchdog orders probe into Google in smart TVs suit

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
India's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday ordered an investigation into allegations that AlphabetInc's Google abused its Android operating system’s position in the country's smart television market.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which last year began looking into a case filed by two lawyers against the U.S.tech giant, said its initial review found Google had breached certain anti-competitive laws.
The CCI said that based on information available, including submissions made by Google, it was “convinced that a case is made out for directing an investigation” by the CCI director general.
Google has denied wrongdoing. In a statement on Tuesday, it said the emerging smart TV sector in India was thriving in part due to Google's free licensing model and said Android TV competed with several well-established TV operating systems. “We are confident that our smart TV licensing practices are in compliance with all applicable competition laws,” a company spokesperson said.
Smart TVs, or WiFi-enabled TVs with apps for streaming services, are increasingly popular. Data from Counterpoint Research shows 8 million smart TV sets were sold in India in 2019, with three in five based on Google’s Android system.
Also read: Google working on a ‘Find My Device’ network for Android users: Report
Kshitiz Arya and Purushottam Anand, two Indian lawyers who filed the case, told Reuters they welcomed the probe, saying Google had restricted the development of many virtual goods and services.
The case will be Google's third ongoing antitrust investigation in India, where it faces a probe into its payments app and Android mobile operating system.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...