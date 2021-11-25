India’s candidate Praveen Sinha elected to INTERPOL executive committee

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
India’s candidate, Praveen Sinha, Special Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been elected ‘Delegate for Asia’ on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).
“This was a tough election, with India running against four other contestants from China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan for two posts,” a source privy to the development told BusinessLine.
The elections were held in Istanbul during the ongoing 89th INTERPOL General Assembly.
INTERPOL is a global organisation that allows police in its 194 member countries to work together to fight international crime including terrorism and cyber-crime.
The election of India’s candidate has been possible due to an intense and well-coordinated election campaign in several countries, the source said..
“India will continue to actively contribute to INTERPOL’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience,” the source added.
Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. “Our Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments,” the source said.
Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Delhi were also contacted.
India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election, the source pointed out.
The Indian Ambassador in Turkey, too, pitched in and held bilateral meeting s with delegations to firm up support on the last days before the elections.
