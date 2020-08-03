India’s Covid-19 cases cross 18 lakh; over 11.86 lakh have recovered

India has recorded over 18 lakh Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in February, of which over 11.86 lakh persons have recovered. Currently, there are 5,79,357 cases of active infection in the country. This means that there are over 5.79 lakh persons who are actively infected as of now, majority of whom are in home isolation, and the rest hospitalised.

The total number of cases added to the active infections tally in the last 24 hours was 11,627. On the other hand, 40,574 persons recovered. Also, 771 persons died, taking the total death toll to 38,135.

Those that get detected with Covid-19, spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in a hospital setting if the disease is severe. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the states telephonically track patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals. They then go on to declare the number of recoveries after making sure the reported cases are experiencing no symptoms. While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, to then be added to the daily MoHFW report.

The number of tests conducted on August 3 was over 3.81 lakh. Cumulative number of tests conducted over the last six months has crossed two crore.