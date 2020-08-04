India’s Covid-19 cases cross 18.55 lakh

India has recorded over 18.55 lakh Covid-9 cases since the start of the pandemic in February, of which over 12.30 lakh persons have recovered. There are 5,86,298 active infections in the country currently. This means that there are over 5.86 lakh persons who are actively infected as of now, a majority of whom are in home isolation while the rest are hospitalised.

The total number of cases added to the active infections tally in the last 24 hours was 6,941. On the other hand, 44,306 persons recovered. Also, 803 persons died, taking the total death toll to 38,938.

Those that get detected with Covid-19 spend nearly two weeks in home isolation, or even up to a month in hospitalisation in case the disease is more severe. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the States telephonically track patients in home isolation and receive reports from hospitals and go on to declare recoveries after understanding that the reported cases are experiencing no symptoms after undergoing isolation and treatment.

While active cases are added every day as suspects get tested, recoveries are tracked over a period of two weeks to a month, to then be added to the daily MoHFW report.

WHO numbers

According to the daily World Health Organisation Situation report, India, with a total of over 18.55 lakh confirmed cases, is only next to the US, which has recorded over 45.82 lakh cases, and Brazil, which has recorded over 27.07 lakh cases since the start of the pandemic.

The number of tests conducted on August 3 was over 6.61 lakh. Cumulative tests conducted over the past six months have crossed 2.08 crore.