India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1.5 lakh on Wednesday

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

Death toll from Covid-19 in the country crossed 1.5 lakh even though there has been drastic reduction in the active cases, which now stands at 2,27,546.

During the last 24 hours, 18,088 people tested positive for the infection, while 21,314 people recovered from it. During the same period, a total of 264 persons succumbed to the infection taking the total deaths in the country to 1,50,114. India stood third at in number of deaths after the US (3,65,620) and Brazil (1,97,777).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, over 9.31 lakh Covid-19 tests were carried out in India during the last 24 hours.

