India’s Covid-19 tally hurtling towards 8 lakh cases

India has recorded up to 7,93,802 Covid-19 cases in merely four days after it had crossed the seven-lakh mark, on July 7. Up to 22,752 new cases were added in just 24 hours.

By July 11, the number of Covid-19 cases in India is expected to cross eight lakh. New addition of cases has now hovered over 20,000, as the number of tests conducted each day is now above 2.5 lakh. On July 9, 2,83,659 tests were conducted in a single day.

Of these, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that 4,95,516 have recovered (62 per cent). Another 21,604 persons have died. By this measure, there are 2.9 lakh active infections in the country at the moment.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s officer on special duty Rajesh Bhushan said that the number of recovered patients is measured by those discharged from the hospital, and those who were in home isolation and have now stopped displaying immediate symptoms. The data is reported by health workers who telephonically follow up on those in home isolation and hospitals as well as Covid healthcare centres who discharge patients.