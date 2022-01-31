India’s Covid cases fall to 2.09 lakh on Monday, deaths rise to 959

India’s daily Covid cases have been showing a declining trend and on Monday. The daily cases were recorded at 2.09 lakh cases, less than 3 lakh for the last one week, as per the Health Ministry data. However, despite the slow down in infections, the daily deaths have been witnessing a gradual surge. On Monday, the daily death toll was at 959 aggregating to 4.95 lakh fatalities that occurred so far in the country due to Covid. In Mumbai the daily cases were at 960 with 11 deaths . In Karnataka and Kerala the cases were at 24,172 and 42,154 respectively.

According to the Health Experts, the rise in Covid deaths is mostly among those with comorbid conditions who also get tested Covid positive at the same time. According to the Health Ministry sources, people with other ailments like cancer, liver ailment, and acute diabetes are shifted to the intensive care units (ICU) if they also test Covid positive, where they don’t get the required treatment for their primary health issue, because of which they suffer and die early death.

The weekly positivity rate in India stood at 15.75 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 15.77 per cent. More than 13.31 lakh tests were conducted during the previous day taking to a total of 72.89 crore Covid tests done so far. Also, India administered 57.37 lakh vaccine doses till 7:30 PM today.