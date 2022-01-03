India’s Covid cases rise by 22 per cent to 33,750 on Monday

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India reported 33,750 Covid cases on Monday with 123 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have risen by 22 per cent from the previous day’s infections of 27,553. The daily positivity rate has increased to 3.84 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate also expanded to 1.68 per cent. The Omicron tally in the country increased to 1,700 on Monday with Maharashtra having the highest number of cases at 510, followed by Delhi at 351 and Kerala at 156, as per the data.
Harsh Goenka announces work from home amid rising Covid-19 cases
In the National Capital, Covid cases stood at 3,194 on Sunday with one casualty. Sunday’s total count in Delhi was the highest since May 20. The positivity rate here is 4.59 per cent at present and a red alert will be imposed in the city if it goes beyond 5 per cent and stays there continuously for two days. The red alert under Graded Response Action Plan approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will lead to complete curfew and shutting down of most of the economic activities.
Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 23 lakh doses on Jan 2
Maharashtra too witnessed a sharp rise by 29 per cent in Covid cases at 11,877 on Sunday as compared with Saturday’s infections of 9,170. A sharp jump in active cases was seen in many States/UTs on Monday including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Karnataka, among others.
On Sunday, the country conducted 8,78,990 tests aggregating to 68.09 crore tests done so far. Also, India administered 23.30 lakh vaccine doses in the previous day, taking inoculation to a total of 145.68 vaccine doses administered so far, as per the data.
Also, the Government informed on Monday that more than 19.84 crore unused Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
