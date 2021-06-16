India’s daily Covid case count at 62,224

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
India’s daily Covid case count stood at 62,224 on Wednesday, marginally higher than the infections reported the previous day at 60,471. It is to be noted that the country’s active caseload declined to 8,65,432, less than 9 lakh active cases after 70 days, as per the Health Ministry data. This is the 34th consecutive day when the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases; in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, India registered 1,07,628 recoveries. The recovery rate has further increased to 95.80 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily Covid deaths stood at 2,542 on Wednesday, adding up to 3,79,573 fatalities so far due to pandemic.
Besides this, the weekly positivity rate dropped to less than 5 per cent at 4.17 per cent on Wednesday. Also, the daily positivity rate stood at 3.22 per cent, less than 5 per cent, for nine consecutive days. Also, India conducted 19,30,987 test during the previous day, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country to 38.33 crore.
In addition, India administered 26.19 crore vaccine doses with 28,00,458 Covid shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Meanwhile, in the phase 3 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, 4,51,03,965 beneficiaries received their first dose and 9,00,035 people have got their second jabs as well.
In addition, as per the government, more than 27.28 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and direct State procurement category; of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,45,45,692 doses. Besides this, more than 1.82 crore Covid Vaccine doses at 1,82,86,208 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
