India’s daily Covid cases at 53,256 on Monday

The rate of daily Covid cases is falling in India and it is noteworthy that for the second straight day the daily fresh cases stood below the 60,000-mark at 53,256. Meanwhile, the daily Covid deaths were registered at 1,422 on Monday till 8 :am, taking the total toll to 3,88,135, as per the Health Ministry data.

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 21, 2021)

Cumulatively, India reported 2,99,35,221 cases of which total active case load was 7,02,887 and the recovery numbers stood at 2,88,44,199 of which 78,190 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. This is also the 39th consecutive day when daily recoveries continued to surpass the daily fresh infections.

Besides this, the recovery rate further increased to 96.36 per cent and the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.32 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.83 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 14 straight days.

Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 28 crore doses so far

Vaccination update

India administered 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses with 30,39,996 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8 am.

The Government informed on Monday that more than 29.35 crore vaccine doses at 29,35,04,820 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, of which the total consumption including wastages was 26,36,26,884 doses, as per the data. Apart from this, more than 2.98 crore vaccine shots at 2,98,77,936 were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.