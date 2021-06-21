India’s daily Covid cases at 53,256

The rate of daily Covid cases is falling in India and it is noteworthy that for the second straight day the daily fresh cases stood below the 60,000-mark at 53,256. Meanwhile, the daily Covid deaths were registered at 1,422 on Monday till 8:00 am, taking the total toll to 3,88,135, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, India reported 2,99,35,221, of which, total active caseload was 7,02,887; the recovery cases stood at 2,88,44,199, of which, 78,190 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. This is also the 39th consecutive day when daily recoveries continued to surpass the daily fresh infections.

Besides this, the recovery rate further increased to 96.36 per cent and the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.32 per cent. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.83 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 14 straight days.

Also, the government informed on Monday that more than 29.35 crore vaccine doses at 29,35,04,820 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and through direct State procurement category, of which, the total consumption, including wastages was 26,36,26,884 doses, as per the data. Apart from this, more than 2.98 crore vaccine shots at 2,98,77,936 were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.