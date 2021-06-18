India’s daily Covid cases at 62,480 on Friday with 1,587 deaths in last 24 hours

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
The downward trend in India’s daily Covid cases continued with 62,480 infections getting registered on Friday. This is the fourth straight day when the Covid-19 infections remained under the 70,000- mark. Also, a substantial decline in Covid deaths was observed in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM with the country recording 1,587 casualties adding up to 3,83,490 deaths so far, as per the Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, total recoveries stood at 2,85,80,647 across the country so far with 88,977 patients having recovered during the last 24 hours. It is to be noted that this is the 36th straight day, when daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases and the recovery rate has further improved to 96.03 per cent.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent at 3.80 per cent and the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 11 straight days.
Besides this, a total number of tests done during the previous day stood at 19,29,476 and cumulatively 38.71 crore tests were registered so far.
Furthermore, India administered 26,89,60,399 vaccine doses so far with 32,59,003 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, 4,93,56,276 beneficiaries received their first dose and 10,58,514 beneficiaries got their second doses too. Apart from this, 19,82,820 people in the 18-44 age group got their Covid jabs in the previous day.
