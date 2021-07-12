India’s daily Covid cases decrease for the third straight day to 37,154

India’s daily Covid cases declined for the third consecutive day to 37,154 with 724 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, India reported 3,08,74,376 cases of which the total active cases were 4,50,899, recovered cases were 3,00,14,713 and the death toll was 4,08,764.

Meanwhile, Kerala registered the highest cases at 12,220, followed by Maharashtra at 8,535.

Among all the States, Maharashtra again led in terms of recording the majority of the deaths at 350, followed by Kerala which reported less than 100 daily deaths at 97 and Karnataka at 56.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 39,649 patients recovered, and with this, the recovery rate has further improved to 97.22 per cent. Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.32 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 2.59 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 21 straight days.

Besides this, India conducted 14,32,343 tests during the previous day, taking to a total of 4,08,764 tests done so far.

Furthermore, India administered 37.73 crore vaccine doses so far with 12.35 lakh shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.

Also, the Government informed Monday that more than 38.86 crore vaccine doses at 38,86,09,790 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,31,88,834 doses, as per the data.

It further said that more than 1.54 crore vaccine doses at 1,54,20,956 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.