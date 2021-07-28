India’s daily Covid cases jump to 43,654 on Wednesday with 640 deaths

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India’s daily fresh cases jumped to 43,654 on Wednesday after reporting less than 30,000 cases for the first time in more than three months, as per the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the daily death toll stood at 640 aggregating to 4,22,022 casualties so far. The country saw a sharp increase when countries like the US, France, Italy and Japan are dealing with the rising trend in infections.
Neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Thailand are also not untouched by the spread of the virus. Also, as many as 7 States including Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya and Maharashtra are witnessing a rise in cases.
The total cases which recovered in the last 24 hours stood at 41,678 and with this the cumulative recoveries have now increased to 3,06,63,147. The active caseload has spiked to 3,99,436, constituting 1.27 per cent of the total cases at 3,14,84,605.
It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.36 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.51 per cent. Besides this, India conducted 17,36,857 tests during the previous day and with this the total tests done so far have gone up to 46.09 crore.
In addition, the country is continuing with its vaccination drive and in the previous day, it inoculated 40.02 lakh beneficiaries. Cumulatively, the country has administered 44.61 crore doses so far. Further, the Government informed that more than 46.23 crore vaccine doses at 46,23,27,530 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline, of which, the total consumption including wastages is 44,29,95,780 doses. Also, more than 2.18 crore vaccines are still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...