India’s daily Covid cases jump to 43,654 on Wednesday with 640 deaths

India’s daily fresh cases jumped to 43,654 on Wednesday after reporting less than 30,000 cases for the first time in more than three months, as per the Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the daily death toll stood at 640 aggregating to 4,22,022 casualties so far. The country saw a sharp increase when countries like the US, France, Italy and Japan are dealing with the rising trend in infections.

Neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Thailand are also not untouched by the spread of the virus. Also, as many as 7 States including Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya and Maharashtra are witnessing a rise in cases.

The total cases which recovered in the last 24 hours stood at 41,678 and with this the cumulative recoveries have now increased to 3,06,63,147. The active caseload has spiked to 3,99,436, constituting 1.27 per cent of the total cases at 3,14,84,605.

Positivity rate

It is to be noted that the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.36 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.51 per cent. Besides this, India conducted 17,36,857 tests during the previous day and with this the total tests done so far have gone up to 46.09 crore.

In addition, the country is continuing with its vaccination drive and in the previous day, it inoculated 40.02 lakh beneficiaries. Cumulatively, the country has administered 44.61 crore doses so far. Further, the Government informed that more than 46.23 crore vaccine doses at 46,23,27,530 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline, of which, the total consumption including wastages is 44,29,95,780 doses. Also, more than 2.18 crore vaccines are still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.