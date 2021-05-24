India’s daily death toll hits new record at 4,454 on May 24

For the eighth consecutive day, India has reported less than 3 lakh Covid cases in a single day. India reported 2,22,315 coronavirus infections on Monday. But, it also recorded highest number deaths in the last 24 hours at 4,454 till 8:00 am on Monday, according to Health Ministry data.

Cumulatively, the Covid cases stood at 2,67,52,447, of which active cases were 27,20,716 , recovered were 2,37,28,011 and the death toll surpassed the 3-lakh mark at 3,03,720.

Meanwhile, India administered 19,60,51,962 doses with 9,42,722 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. In addition, the total number of tests done during the previous day stood at 19,28,127.

Besides this, the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is also chairing a Group of Ministers’ 27th meeting on Covid-19 situation in India.

“We shall be reviewing steps currently being taken for management of Covid 19 as well as the overall prevailing situation,” Vardhan tweeted.

Apart from this, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadanand Gowda said Sunday that additional Remdesivir have been allocated to all the States/UTs for the period of May 23-30. He further states that earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug made its way to all States till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of Remdesivir have been distributed across the country far.