India’s daily death toll rises to 1,733 after Kerala reconciles its mortality data

India’s daily death toll rose to 1,733 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, after Kerala reconciled its death numbers to 1,063. On Tuesday, the Covid deaths were at 1,192. Meanwhile, the daily Covid infections fell below 1.61 lakh with the active cases at 16.21 lakh. This is the second consecutive day when the daily infections have fallen below 2 lakh.

According to experts, the Covid deaths are being reported among unvaccinated and those with comorbid conditions. The Health Ministry, in its recent press conference, had cautioned people with comorbid conditions to be more careful during Covid pandemic as they are more vulnerable. Also, some experts are suggesting that patients with comorbid conditions admitted in intensive care units or ICU for Covid are being deprived of primary health treatment due to which deaths are happening. The country conducted 17.42 lakh Covid tests during the previous day taking to a total of 73.24 crore tests done so far. The daily positivity rate in the country was at 9.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 14.15 per cent.

‘Expedite vaccination’

India administered 57.42 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 AM aggregating to 167.29 crore inoculations done so far. The Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a written letter to all the States/UTs, urged to speed up the vaccination coverage of second dose amongst 15-18 age group along with the completion of first dose in remaining beneficiaries.

“Timely completion of Covid vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients. Hence, it is important that the coverage of second dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at State/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level as well,” Bhushan said.